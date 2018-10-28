Brunch at the Palace Introduces New Concept

Las Brisas

Navigate a Mediterranean weekend market and make your selection from an array of sumptuous dishes. Lose yourself in the aisles and soak up the lively atmosphere while the tantalizing smells from the fromagerie and boulangerie entice you in.

Indulge in a diverse array of Mediterranean delights, from the organic vegetable garden, to Spanish tapas, Arabic mezze and a juice and fruit bar. Expect the unexpected when it comes to live cooking and delight the senses with wagyu burgers and short rib from the parrilla grill, organic eggs dishes, a paella corner, and the ever-popular fish and chip shop.

Brunch culminates in true Emirates Palace style with the coffee bar, patisserie and boulangerie stalls, created by our new Executive Pastry Chef Francois Leo and resulting in a finale that’s sure to be remembered.

Drawing inspiration from iconic European food markets such as Barcelona’s La Boqueria, renowned for astounding colour and theatrics, Brunch at the Palace evokes an upscale market set against the distinguished Palace setting and partnered with elegant service and live music while you dine.

On 26 October, the most family-friendly Friday brunch in town returns, better than ever! Kids will be entertained so parents can relax amidst the lush gardens of Emirates Palace in the knowledge that their children are being treated like princes and princesses.

Where: Las Brisas

When: Every Friday from 12.30 pm – 4pm. Kick-off is 26 October and the brunch runs through April 2019.

Price:

AED 370 net - Soft drinks

AED 465 net - hops and grapes

AED 680 net - free flow of bubbles

AED 780 net - French bubbles

Children between 6 and 10 year: AED 185 Net