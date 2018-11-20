BTEA Honors Participants of Ship Building Workshop

The workshop aims to train participants in making models of traditional Bahraini ships, while introducing traditional ship types, uses and their different parts.

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) hosted a closing ceremony to honor the participants of the Ship Building workshop, held in partnership with the Ministry of Education for its affiliate teachers. The ceremony took place on Thursday 15th November, 2018 at Al Jasrah Handicrafts Centre and was attended by Mr. Fouad Al Hamar, Head of Art Activities Department, Student Services Directorate at the Ministry of Education.

The workshop aims to train participants in making models of traditional Bahraini ships, while introducing traditional ship types, uses and their different parts. The workshop targeted art and carpentry teachers to elevate their skills while providing them with new techniques.

The workshop covered a number of essential skills in traditional ship model making and enabled its participants to use simple and available tools and materials, to produce the best possible models.

The workshop included 14 participants and was presented by two of the Centre’s trainers, Zuhair Abdul Ameer and Mohammed Ali Abdulla. It was held over 30 hours and took place between the 4th and 15th of November.

“We are pleased by the number of MoE teachers interested in participating in these training workshops. This is a testament to Bahraini teachers’ eagerness to develop their skills and capabilities, and to present the best and latest techniques to their students. Similarly these courses allow teachers to nurture student’s exceptional artistic talents and create a pool of talented young handicrafts people who can preserve these traditional crafts for the future,” said the President of Al Jasrah Handicrafts Centre, Mr. Yasser Al Sayed.

“We are delighted to host and organize such events which come in line with the BTEA’s keenness to preserve the Kingdom’s crafts and traditional industries for future generations,” he added.

The workshop comes as part of a training courses series launched by the BTEA and presented by expert trainers from different fields.