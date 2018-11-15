BTEA Kicks Off Roadshow in Germany

The delegation is headed by BTEA officials and included representatives from Gulf Air, a number of hotels and travel agents.

In line with its efforts to highlight the Kingdom of Bahrain as a prime tourist destination, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) is hosting a roadshow in Germany, which kicked off in Munich, followed by Stuttgart and will be ending in Frankfurt. The delegation is headed by BTEA officials and included representatives from Gulf Air, a number of hotels and travel agents.

The roadshow aims to highlight the Kingdom’s position as an attractive location with a unique and varied offering in the world tourism market. The Bahraini Delegation had the chance to meet with representatives from travel agencies and tour operators, in order to discuss the Kingdom's key touristic offerings to the German market.

The roadshow also aims to attract business and investors from Germany and to encourage German businessmen to start joint ventures in Bahrain, as well as prompting tourists to visit the Kingdom and explore experience what it has to offer.

“The BTEA aims to attract more visitors by launching a number of tourism initiatives and events abroad in collaboration with its representative offices located across the region and the world,” said the Director of Tourism Marketing and Promotions at BTEA, Yousef Al Khan.

“These efforts and initiatives have further energized this vital sector, and promoted the Kingdom’s touristic offering as a main contributor to the overall economic growth in line with the Economic Vision 2030,” he added.

Holding meetings with renowned tour operators in Germany comes in line with the BTEA’s strategic outreach program to promote the tourism brand ‘Ours Yours’ aimed at showcasing the Kingdom of Bahrain as the ideal tourism destination to the regional and international markets and further promote the Kingdom’s touristic offering as a main contributor to the overall economic growth in line with the Economic Vision 2030.