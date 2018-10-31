Burgan Bank Celebrates Successful Graduation of Young Bankers

Burgan Bank’s new Burganers Development Program.

In keeping with its reputation as a leading banking institution and sought-after career destination, Burgan Bank recently celebrated the graduation of the new batch of 20 trainees from Burgan Bank’s new Burganers Development Program. Led by the Learning & Development department, it is dedicated to raising the bar of excellence and performance for future Kuwaiti bankers by accommodating the new graduates with comprehensive training and professional learning experiences which constitutes the ideal start to their career in the banking sector.

Initiated nearly a decade ago, the program focuses on equipping the new recruits with the necessary qualifications, core competencies, and experience to perform proficiently as per the highest standards. The program focuses on three main areas, starting with Burgan Bank’s core values, corporate culture, standards of work, performance quality and informing them of the brand strategic objectives. The trainees then learn about banking operating models, international banking, and regulatory standards, and acquire intense technical and operational knowledge. Finally, the program also provide graduates with an opportunity to highlight their performance and demonstrate their skills within the scope of sales and customer service.

Commenting on the program, Burgan Bank Senior Manager - Learning & Development, Mrs. Ghada El-Kadi said: “As a leading local and regional financial institution, we pride ourselves in cultivating a culture of excellence and innovation that we pass on to the new generation to advance our business in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The program works as an optimal learning portal dedicated to refining the capabilities and skills of new employees in the banking sector. Burgan Bank has always relied on a long-term investment plan to develop the next generation of highly qualified and experienced personnel with advanced operational competencies.”

“Burgan Bank’s internal culture encourages a spirit of perseverance, positivity, and hard work, reflected in our day-to day and overall operations. Continuous learning and improvement are imperative to remain competitive amid changing market dynamics and customer needs,” added Ghada El-Kadi.

Burgan Bank Group is a diverse regional financial powerhouse, which now includes more than 900 employees in Kuwait and a wide network of 169 branches strategically distributed across Kuwait, Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. The Group aims to provide challenging, dynamic, and highly progressive career opportunities, driven by the belief that investing in human development within Burgan Bank Group is an investment in the country’s human development and overall progress.