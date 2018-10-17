Burgan Bank Congratulates Kuwait’s Wheelchair Fencing Titleholder Tareq Al-Qallaf for Winning Three Golden Medals at Milwaukee Open Championship

World Wheelchair Fencing Champion Titleholder, Tareq Al-Qallaf

Burgan Bank, one of the leading contributors to the continued progress of the Kuwaiti community and its talented individuals, congratulated World Wheelchair Fencing Champion Titleholder, Tareq Al-Qallaf, for successfully bringing home three gold medals. Competing in the Milwaukee Open Championship, Al-Qallaf scored gold in the Foil, Epee and Sabre categories, and was also named ‘Best Fencing Champion’.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Burgan Bank sponsors and supports the homegrown World Champion as he proudly represents Kuwait on global grounds. Through its support of sports and youth empowerment initiatives, the bank aims to influence positive social change and raise the standard of excellence for aspiring young Kuwaitis.

To bring home the gold medals, Tareq Al-Qallaf underwent a ten-day intensive training regime which involved strong will and determination to compete at the three day Milwaukee Open Championship. Achieving new heights worldwide as a sportsman since his first win in 1982, Al-Qallaf serves as the perfect example of hard work and exceptional performance for both the sports community and the special needs segment. Sports serve as a dynamic platform to develop better health, self-esteem, and overall lifestyle and play an important role in teaching the youth lifelong values such as confidence, discipline, skills building, and teamwork.

Falling in line with its community program, ‘ENGAGE’ – Together to be the change, Burgan Bank sheds light on important aspects affecting every segment of the society by promoting social welfare through educational, cultural, social and health initiatives. Burgan Bank’s approach to 'ENGAGE' begins with a vital principle that as a Kuwaiti financial institution, its conduct and policies should be aligned with the needs and interests of the Kuwaiti society.