Burgan Bank Doubles the Excitement for Daily Yawmi Account Draw Winners With a Cash Prize of Kd10,000

In celebration of Kuwait’s 58th National Day and 28th Liberation Day, Burgan Bank announces a special Yawmi account campaign that provides chances of winning double the regular daily prize. Instead of winning KD 5,000 daily, customers now have the chance to win KD 10,000 daily for the week of February 17 – 21, 2019. The Bank encourages everyone to open a Yawmi account and/or increase their deposit to maximize their chances of becoming a winner during that week.

The Yawmi account is a draw account wherein every KD 10 in the account will entitle customers to one chance of winning a daily prize. A minimum of KD 100 is required to open a Yawmi account which can be done across the following currencies - KD, USD, EURO, and GBP. It is worth noting that the higher the level of the deposit, the higher the likelihood to win.