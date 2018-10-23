Burgan Bank Hosts the 'Job Shadow' Program in Collaboration With Injaz Kuwait

During the event

As a sought-after career destination that seeks to develop the skills and expertise of future leaders in the market, Burgan Bank recently hosted a “Job Shadow” program in collaboration with INJAZ-Kuwait. Through the latest skills-building program, Burgan Bank aims to create a highly educated generation of ambitious and driven professionals. The “Job Shadow” Program offers school students the opportunity to explore different business sectors through a series of workshops and field visits that are presented by the respective heads, professionals, and business owners.

INJAZ-Kuwait is a private sector driven, non-profit organization that works on developing and building business and entrepreneurial skills of private middle school, high school and university students, with the help of qualified and dedicated volunteers from the private sector. This initiative falls under the KIPCO Group’s commitment to train 1,000 students over the next two years, until June 2020. KIPCO first partnered with INJAZ-Kuwait in 2016 with volunteers hailing from within the company and its subsidiaries, including Burgan Bank.

Through the aid of the bank’s Human Resources Department and their coordination with other internal departments, thirty eight students, all majoring in International Business from the Australian College of Kuwait explored individual sectors, departments and the overall banking realm. Attended by the representatives of the Learning and Development Center, Financial Institution Department, Corporate Banking, Customer Experience Management, and International Operations Office, the students were further inducted on the banks corporate culture, organizational objectives, and goals through an interactive session of Q&A’s to benefit each academically.

Burgan Bank has a long-standing commitment to enhance the potential of the Kuwaiti youth through innovative educational and skills-building platforms, enabling human development and career progression for the benefit of the present and future generations.