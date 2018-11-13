Burgan Bank Invites Its 'Youth' Customers for a Free Coffee at Richards Coffee Bar Tomorrow!

Coffee shops and cafes is still considered one of the large hubs for young coffee lovers fitting in with their current lifestyles.

Burgan Bank, in collaboration with “Richards Coffee Bar” is inviting its Youth customers to have a free coffee on Thursday, November 15th, 2018. Coffee shops and cafes is still considered one of the large hubs for young coffee lovers fitting in with their current lifestyles.

In addition to a wide range of privileges associated with the Youth Account, each “Youth” Account holder will be entitled to a free cup of coffee on that day, all they have to do is present their Youth ATM card to avail the free coffee. Richards Coffee Bar is situated in Qiblah - Kuwait City.

The Youth Account is designed for the Bank’s customers between the ages of 15 - 25 years, and seek to attain an account which represents their current lifestyle and helps in planning a successful financial future. There is no KD limit to open an account, and no minimum balance required to maintain it. Furthermore, account holders receive free prepaid card and an ATM card which entitles them to discounts at select merchants and restaurants.

To request more information, please follow Burgan Banks official Instagram account @Burganbankkuwait or visit your nearest Burgan Bank branch or contact the call center on 1804080, or as well as by visiting the bank’s website on www.burgan.com.