Burgan Bank Offers Exclusive Discount to Youth Customers on Richards Coffee Bar

Burgan Bank seeks to keep abreast of modern preferences, especially for coffee lovers as coffee grabs a large sector of people in Kuwaiti society.

Promising its customers receive advantageous offers from popular outlets in Kuwait, Burgan Bank announced its latest partnership with Richards Coffee Bar that will entitle its Youth customers with an exclusive 15% discount. Youth cardholders can indulge in the genuine and unique taste of coffee beverages served at Richards Coffee Bar, famed for its coffee bean seeds collected from around the world.

As this new offer allows the customers to benefit from the discount on Richards Coffee Bar, the most prominent specialty coffee bar and professional roaster, situated in Kuwait City. Richards Coffee bar provides a fun and comfortable atmosphere surrounded by soothing music, company and world- class service.

To find out more about Burgan Bank’s latest promotions or any of its products and services, customers are urged to visit any of the bank’s branches, or contact the call center on 1804080. For more information, customers can also log onto the bank’s website on www.burgan.com