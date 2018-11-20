Burgan Bank Offers Its Youth Account Holders a Chance to Watch “Creed 2” Movie for Free at Grand Cinemas!

The movie screening will be held on Thursday November, 29th, 2018, wherein each customer is entitled to 2 free tickets on one of the two shows, at 6:00 pm or 8:45 pm.

Burgan Bank, in collaboration with Grand Cinemas, announced today that its Youth Account Holders will be offered the exclusivity to watch the first screening of the new movie “Creed 2” for free at the luxurious movie theatre of Grand Cinemas located in Al Hamra Luxury Centre.

The movie screening will be held on Thursday November, 29th, 2018, wherein each customer is entitled to 2 free tickets on one of the two shows, at 6:00 pm or 8:45 pm.

To book the free seats, Youth Account Holders are required to visit Grand Cinemas box office in Al Hamra Luxury Centre and present their Youth ATM card.

The bank strives to reward its Youth account holders with exclusive offers that fits their lifestyle. The Youth Account is dedicated for young individuals, between the ages of 15 to 25, and who seek to attain a successful future. Furthermore, account holders receive free prepaid MasterCard and an ATM card which entitles them to discounts at selective merchants along with an exclusive discount at Grand Cinemas Theatres, Al Hamra Luxury Centre and The Gate Mall.

To receive regular updates about Burgan Bank’s promotions, customers can follow the bank’s Instagram page @Burganbankkuwait. For more information customers are required to visit their nearest Burgan Bank branch or call 1804080, or visit the bank’s website on www.burgan.com.