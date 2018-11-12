Burgan Bank Renews Sponsorship of Ahmadi Music Group’s 2018 – 2019 Season Performances

Ahmadi Music Group - Burgan Bank

Burgan Bank, one of the leading financial institutions significantly contributing to the arts and cultural scene in Kuwait, continues to promote one of most prestigious local music and arts organizations, Ahmadi Music Group. Reflecting its commitment to fostering creativity and enriching the local cultural life, Burgan Bank embarks on its fifth consecutive year of sponsorship of the popular long-standing music group.

This year’s performances will take the group back back to the “Opera House” to assemble a substantial orchestra and a very large choir of close to 100 singers. Ahmadi Group will also revive their jazz opera, first performed eight years ago, which could possibly be the first artistic work entirely created and performed by a largely Kuwaiti cast that could be showed internationally.

Elevating the social landscape of Kuwait even further, the group will host various other events throughout the year ranging from Fusion Jazz, Mozart Requiem, Family Seasonal Concert, Schubert Trout Quintet, Fully – Staged Jazz Opera, Beatles Sing-Along Concert, Handel Messiah, 1990’s Rock Review and many more.

With a growing fan base, Ahmadi Music Group’s many performances are regarded as one of the most reputed artistic and musical experiences in Kuwait, who performs a mix of jazz, classical, Broadway, opera and newly-commissioned music of which the members include both seasoned professionals and complete beginners. Running for over 65 years with top-notch musical standards, the locally and internationally operating group is increasingly contributing to the artistic fabric of Kuwait through its diverse performances.

Burgan Bank’s annual generous support enables Ahmadi Music Group to introduce and present large-scale classical music that follow international standards to the Kuwaiti audiences. The sponsorship seeks to advance the cultural scene in Kuwait, elevate local artistic talent and promote socially impactful initiatives that benefit the community as a whole.

Burgan Bank's support of this initiative falls under its dynamic full-fledged community program entitled ‘ENGAGE’ – Together to be the change. This program sheds light on important aspects affecting every segment of the society by promoting social welfare through educational, cultural and health driven initiatives. Burgan Bank’s approach to 'ENGAGE' begins with a vital principle that as a leading Kuwaiti financial institution, its conduct and policies should be aligned with the needs and interests of the community.