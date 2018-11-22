Burgan Bank Sponsors the 3rd Kids Festival at the Boulevard Mall During Celebration of ‘Universal Children’s Day’

During the event

As a leading supporter of children’s overall welfare and community events in Kuwait, Burgan Bank recently demonstrated its commitment through its sponsorship of the annual kids’ festival held at the Boulevard Mall. The bank participated in the successful three-day exhibition by presenting the benefits of BuBa Kids Account products and services to parents and children alike.

The 3rd kid’s festival was run by Expo Tag, a leader in organizing exhibitions, conferences, events and workshops in Kuwait, In partnership with UNICEF’s observance of ‘Universal Children’s Day’, the worldwide event celebrates a day dedicated for brotherliness, mutual understanding, and amusement of children all over the world.

With the aim of creating awareness on the importance of securing children’s future and of the many privileges enjoyed by accountholders, Burgan Bank’s popular “BuBa” Kids Account mascot entertained and distributed gifts to the children. The highly engaging event included kids’ favorite characters, coloring activities, shows, music, and an interactive visit by little bloggers from Kuwait.

BuBa Kids Account aims at providing creative solutions for parents who want to earn more from their savings for their children while also enjoy a wide range of benefits. The BuBa Kids Account is a savings account, with the minimum opening balance of KD 10. Children, up to 14 years old, will also enjoy special offers and promotions throughout the year as well as attractive discounts at selected merchants across Kuwait.

To find out more about Burgan Bank’s “BuBa” Kids Account including the latest promotions, customers are urged to visit any of Burgan Bank’s conveniently located branches, or call the bank’s call center on 1804080, or log on to Burgan Bank’s website at www.burgan.com.