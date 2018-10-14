Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski Launched Chinese Food Festival 14 – 27 October 2018

The festival will provide an exceptional experience as it will be held in the hotel’s Aroma restaurant.

Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski has announced the launch of the Chinese Food Festival from 14 to 27 October, where an assortment of the most delicious Chinese food will be served, such as Kung Pao, Ciao-mian, Cantonese and other famous dishes, as well as beverages. The festival will provide an exceptional experience as it will be held in the hotel’s Aroma restaurant.

Chef Ricky Hung, who is coming from Kempinski Hotel Xiamen, China, especially to make delicious dishes at the Chinese Food Festival in Riyadh, pointed out that he will accommodate Saudi dining tastes, and he will introduce the Chinese cuisine to the hotel’s guests in an innovative way, in particular by avoiding traditional methods, which he expects will attract the attention of all gourmet and good food seekers and encourage them to attend the festival.

However, Chef Jackie Kwan, who is also coming from the same hotel in China, stated that he would exploit his vast experience in savouring a Chinese buffet containing a variety of authentic Chinese and traditional cuisine, as well as the most famous desserts and more.

It is noteworthy that, last year, Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski organised a Chinese food festival and won the satisfaction of all visitors, who admired and all loved the live-cooking show, appetisers, main dishes, desserts and beverages. The hotel management confirms that it will continue to present a lot of surprises for the fans of this brand.