Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski Launched Chinese Food Festival 14 – 27 October 2018

The Kempinski name is proudly borne by a growing collection of distinguished properties around the world. As Europe's oldest luxury hotel group, it is committed to providing its guests with memorable journeys inspired by exquisite European flair. it believes life should be lived with style.
Since 1897, its employees have been a part of creating history around the world. From historic buildings to the most avant-garde of modern architecture, its properties are the setting for some of life’s greatest moments.
Today, it is wholeheartedly committed to providing perfection for its guests at every moment and in every way. At Kempinski, it is each personally responsible for creating rich and meaningful experiences for its guests.
Contact Information:
Kempinski Hotel Ajman Building,
PO Box 3025
Ajman, United Arab Emirates