Business Students in KSA Rank EY As the Most Attractive Employer Among Big 4 Firms

According to the latest survey by Universum titled, “Most Attractive Employer Rankings 2018”, business students in KSA, have ranked EY as the preferred employer of choice among the Big 4. EY also ranked as the third most attractive employer globally for business students.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, Chairman and CEO, EY MENA says: “We are extremely proud to be named the most attractive employer among the Big 4 by business students in KSA, UAE and Lebanon. Youth are an incredible asset to our organization and play a vital role in our success. In today’s business environment, you cannot survive without a focus on innovation; youth are a key driver of innovation. We take great pride in supporting the growth and development of graduate employees and progressing their careers; it’s a key element of our purpose in building a better working world.”

Fahad Al Toaimi, KSA Managing Partner, EY, says: “The positive response from graduates in KSA is a testament to EY’s commitment to develop the region’s future business leaders. We take great pride in the efforts to employ and nurture young talent. Business is changing and we want to make sure that we hire the right people that can effect that change, while developing their skills and professional experience.”

Universum Global surveyed 21,860 students and recent graduates from 80 universities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Lebanon as part of its Global Talent Survey to understand the career ambitions of millennials (Generation Y) and Generation Z – the rising workforce born between 1984 and 2007.

Companies were ranked on a series of metrics most highly valued among students that included, work life balance, innovation and purpose-driven responsibilities, a dynamic and friendly working environment, confidence of progression and the opportunities for professional training and development. When asked about the specific industries that students hope to work in, business students were drawn to careers in management consulting, financial services, banking, auditing and accounting.

Every year, EY hires a significant number of graduates across the MENA region. Over the past year, EY hired over 300 graduates across 12 countries, with a focused effort on recruiting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) degree backgrounds. In 2018, EY hired more STEM graduates into Audit than in previous year.

With a focus on hiring strategies that promote diversity and inclusiveness, 49% of the MENA graduates hired this year were female and out of the 300, 290 graduates were Arabic speakers.

In KSA, all 86 of the graduates hired this year were Saudi nationals, 37% of which were female.

The 300 plus new graduates were welcomed into EY with a series of graduate induction programs in six cities across the MENA region. The programs included a series of trainings to help graduates adapt to the new work environment, develop leadership skills, presentations and business writing skills, and build conﬁdence with clients.

Globally, more than 230,000 people in over 140 countries work for EY, advising and serving some of the world’s most important companies and organizations. In the Middle East alone, EY has been established for over 95 years, employing over 7,000 people.