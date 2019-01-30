Canon Launches the Newest Addition to Its XF Range of Camcorders the XF705

XF705

Canon Middle East has announced the launch of the new professional handheld 4K UHD camcorder, the XF705 with cutting edge XF-HEVC recording format, designed for the broadcast and production industry. The new flagship was introduced to customers at a launch event held in collaboration with National Stores in where attendees were witness to live demonstrations of the XF705 in addition to its streamlined end to end production workflow and third party integration capabilities.

With next-generation XF-HEVC format capabilities, XF705 offers 4K UHD 50P 4:2:2 10-bit recording to SD cards, with impressive image quality and superior levels of detail. Combined with a 1.0 type CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV6 processing, the XF705 delivers vastly improved noise performance, sensitivity and cinematic depth of field. With a host of enhanced HDR capabilities, including an advanced 12G-SDI interface and IP streaming, the XF705 is poised to revolutionise UHD HDR production workflows for the better.

The XF705 is available to customers in the Middle East at $6999 across all National Stores.

Speaking about the new launch, Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, Business Unit Director B2C, Canon Middle East, Canon Middle East said: “With every cutting edge solution Canon introduces, we aim to continue to empower brilliant customer storytelling right from the first shot all the way through to post production. Canon’s latest innovation for broadcast and production professionals allows for greater efficiency in 4K video production and delivers unrivalled performance for high end broadcasting with a streamlined workflow. ”

Versatile file formats to transform workflows

Underpinned by High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) video compression, and leveraging the industry standard Material eXchange Format (MXF) as the container, Canon has developed the XF-HEVC file format. HEVC offers a newer encoding technology that is about twice as efficient as mainstream H.264/AVC. By using XF-HEVC the XF705 streamlines the handling of 4K UHD data, offering the ability to record high-quality 4K UHD 50P 4:2:2 10-bit files directly to widely available SD cards.

The XF705 is capable of recording HDR files internally using both the Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantisation (PQ) HDR formats. The camcorder also features extensive HDR assist functions to support the user when controlling exposure. The XF705 can also output a SDR signal at the same time as recording a HDR file internally to a SD card, enabling simultaneous HDR/SDR production. Equipped with an advanced 12G-SDI interface, which sends a high-quality and uncompressed UHD 50P signal over a single SDI cable, the XF705 also has the ability to stream 4K UHD HDR using the HEVC format via the network. Ideal for broadcast and video production applications, the XF705 meets the requirements of any user who needs to capture 4K UHD HDR video with a streamlined production workflow.

Shoot with confidence

To make critical focus easier with the larger 1.0-type CMOS sensor, the XF705 also has Canon’s unique Dual Pixel CMOS AF. This provides accurate and fast autofocus with touch focus control, Face Detection AF and object tracking. The Dual Pixel Focus Guide also provides a graphical guide to support accurate focusing when manually adjusting the focus.

Image capture starts with excellent optical systems and the XF705 offers incredible versatility combined with ease of use. It offers a 4K L-series quality lens which has a 15x optical zoom range, a maximum aperture of f/2.8, a wide angle of 25.5mm and effective IS to ensure maximum control for stable 4K UHD footage. This is combined with three independent control rings with end stops to ensure that the camcorder has the level of manual control that professionals expect.