Carnival Fiesta Brunch Is Back at Oryx Rotana

Carnival Fiesta Brunch Serie

Following the overwhelming success achieved in 2018, Oryx Rotana, the five-star luxury business hotel in Doha, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its hugely popular Carnival Fiesta Brunch Series at Choices.

To make the dining experience more memorable, the Carnival Fiesta Brunch will be introduced in an innovative style, with a different theme every month. Guests and visitors alike will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience in an exceptional atmosphere with the premium luxury level of services.

The first brunch series kick-started with a “Chinese New Year” theme and will be followed by “Ti Amo” themed brunch on the 15th of February; a specially crafted Friday brunch for couples to show their appreciation and gratitude to each other.

On the 15th of March, Choices will be hosting “Shamrock” brunch to showcase the best culinary experience of Ireland and relish dishes that reflect the Irish culture.

Choices Carnival Fiesta Brunch Series will be featuring an array of International cuisines, seafood, live cooking stations, alfresco BBQ, beverage and dessert corners and a live band.

Little ones will not be left behind as they will have a dedicated area for them to play and relish food they love in an atmosphere filled with fun and joyfulness.

The new season also welcomed the introduction of a new theme night; the “Giro d’Eataly” night where diners revel in Italian delicacies from different regions in Italy.

Commenting on re-initiating the Carnival Fiesta Brunch, Mr. Ghassan Dalal, General Manager of Oryx Rotana said,” Based on the huge success we achieved last year, we are glad to announce the continuation of the Carnival Fiesta Brunch Series all throughout 2019 which will allow all our guests to enjoy a wider selection of international cuisine in a fun and ecstatic ambience”.

“After identifying the wishes of our customers, a new theme night “Giro d’Eataly” will be introduced every Sunday for Italian food lovers at Choice restaurant, as we always strive to meet the expectations of our valued guests and offer them the highest level of luxury service” he added.