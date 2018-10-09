Cathay Pacific Gives You More, More, More…

Cathay Pacific Gives You More - Adelaide

Our customers have spoken, and we have listened. Not only are we adding more and more destinations to our already expansive global network*, we are also increasing the frequency of services on some of our most popular routes to give our passengers more choice and greater options.

Six of the best to awesome Adelaide

The cosmopolitan South Australian capital is the gateway to the state’s flourishing wine region – and we’ll be raising a glass to the addition of a sixth weekly flight from Hong Kong starting 28 October 2018. As well as providing the extra service, which will be operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft, we will be introducing a new schedule to Adelaide, which sees three weekly flights departing Hong Kong overnight, and three in the morning hours. From Adelaide, return flights will move from an early morning departure to afternoons and late evenings.

Flight schedules between Hong Kong and Adelaide from 28 October 2018 (all times local):

Flight no From To Departure/Arrival Days of operation CX 175 HKG ADL 0015/1140 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday CX 174 ADL HKG 1300/1920 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday CX 173 HKG ADL 0915/2035 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday CX 176 ADL HKG 2215/0505+1 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Topping up Tokyo

We fly to more destinations in Japan from Hong Kong than any other airline, and for good reason: the Land of the Rising Sun has long been a firm favourite among our customers and its popularity as a holiday hotspot continues to grow from strength to strength. On the back of increasing customer demand, we will be introducing an additional daily non-stop flight to Tokyo (Narita) from 28 October 2018. Flight CX526 will depart Hong Kong at 0810, arriving into the Japanese capital at 1310. The return service, CX527, leaves at 1420, arriving into Hong Kong at 1845.

Cathay Pacific flies six times daily between Hong Kong and Tokyo (Narita). The additional flight gives customers greater choice and improved connectivity to and from Dubai via our Hong Kong hub. Details of the new service from 28 October are as follows:

Flight no From To Departure/Arrival Days of operation CX 526 HKG NRT 0810/1310 Daily CX 527 NRT HKG 1420/1845 Daily

*Expanding horizons

The Cathay Pacific Group is growing at an unprecedented rate, as we look to boost connectivity for our customers across the world. We have announced a record nine new destinations for launch in 2018 alone. New routes to Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Nanning, Jinan and Washington D.C. have already commenced, while services to Cape Town, Davao City and Medan will be coming online before the end of the year. Another new destination to look forward to is Seattle, which will join the network in March 2019. Watch this space for more destination announcements in the months ahead.