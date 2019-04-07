CBRE Expands Presence in the Middle East with New Office in Jeddah

Simon Townsend, General Manager of CBRE in KSA

CBRE, the global real estate consulting firm, has expanded its regional operation with the opening of its second office in Saudi Arabia. The launch of CBRE’s Jeddah office reinforces the firm’s longstanding commitment to the region, and continued support of the Government’s impressive growth plans in line with Vision 2030. The move also follows sustained demand from public and private local clients in the Kingdom who seek world-class strategic consultancy services for the nation’s many upcoming projects.

Saudi Arabia’s economy, along with its real estate sector, has undergone significant changes in a relatively short period of time. The nation continues to evolve rapidly, further consolidating itself as a regional and global economic powerhouse. Promising opportunities across all asset classes, coupled with continued investment from the Government, serve to further grow confidence in KSA’s real estate sector - which is a key driver of economic diversification in the Kingdom.

Nicholas Maclean, Managing Director at CBRE MENAT, said: “Saudi Arabia is the one of the Middle East’s biggest economies with a vast growth potential. Its economy is driving accelerated growth in a short timeframe and we look forward to continue supporting the drive for excellence across several real estate sectors including residential, retail, entertainment, commercial, hospitality, and office. Our new office in Jeddah and the relocation of senior consultants with in-depth expertise underlines our dedication to the success of our clients in the Kingdom”.

Simon Townsend, General Manager of CBRE in KSA, said: “We are delighted to expand our operations in KSA by opening an additional office in the Kingdom’s second largest city – Jeddah. CBRE is well placed to provide the strategic consultancy and direction necessary in order to sustain the country’s growth, and we look forward to working closely with our Saudi clients by delivering them exceptional services, in support of their growth plans in the years to come.” he concluded.

CBRE’s office in Saudi Arabia is located in Al Kayyal, AR Rawdah District in Jeddah. A permanent team is based in Jeddah, offering a range of services including research, advisory and consulting . The launch of the Jeddah office follows the opening of the firm’s first office in KSA, in Riyadh, in Q4 of 2018.