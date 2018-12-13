Celebrate the Festive Season at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium

The Christmas Eve feast will take place at the hotel’s signature restaurant Lemon Pepper where the remarkable chefs will take guests on a culinary experience.

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium brings good tidings this festive season with a fun filled Christmas Brunch and Christmas Eve Dinner for a truly picturesque holiday celebration.

The Christmas Eve feast will take place at the hotel’s signature restaurant Lemon Pepper where the remarkable chefs will take guests on a culinary experience with live cooking stations and delicious delicacies from all around the world, including holiday favorites such as roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, Christmas pudding, gingerbread cookies and a Christmas cake.

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium will also be hosting a festive Christmas brunch by the pool, offering a great variety of jovial Christmas treats overlooking the city. The brunch will have an exciting mix of fresh salads and appetizers, and an array of succulent mains. End your meal on a sweet note with scrumptious festive desserts and traditional pies while listening to live Christmas tunes.

Perfectly situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, close to all the major areas of interest including the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, this architectural landmark stands tall amidst the action of the city. M Hotel Downtown by Millennium is also a celebrated destination for dining due to its high quality of food, spectacular views and personalized service. Experience a combination of hospitality par excellence, and distinctive design with modern amenities at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet- 7pm-11pm

Monday 24th December 2018

Rates starts from AED175 per person, inclusive of soft beverages.

Christmas Day Brunch- 12:00pm-4:00pm

Tuesday 25th December 2018

Rate starts from AED195 per person, inclusive of soft beverages.