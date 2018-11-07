Celebrate an Incredible 90 Years of Mickey Mouse With OSN’s Exclusive Pop-Up Channel

OSN is the ultimate destination for the widest choice of brand new premium Western, Arabic, South Asian (Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil) and Filipino entertainment in the Middle East and Africa.
OSN is the home of nearly 140 channels filled with great value entertainment, offering viewers in the MENA region exclusive access to the latest blockbuster movies, top rated series, sports, documentaries, news, kid’s entertainment and live talk shows. The movie offering includes over a 100 uncut and uninterrupted movie premieres a month so viewers can watch them the way they were meant to be watched.
Less...
Contact Information:
Dubai Media City
P.O. Box 502211
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates