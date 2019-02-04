Celebrate Love at Grand Millennium Dubai

Surprise your loved one with a delicious heart shaped 1 kg cake with a rose at an incredible price of AED 99!

Celebrate the month of love at Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights, where a range of dining and spa packages are carefully designed to create memorable moments with your loved one.

FROM TOSHI, WITH LOVE - 14th February, 2019 | Thursday | 7pm – 11pm

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Toshi with an exclusive valentine themed Asian buffet, live music and a complimentary cake and rose for couples!

• AED 199 per person; buffet with still water and soft drinks only

• AED 299 per person; buffet with 3 hours free flow of selected bottled beers, house wines and house spirits.

SWEET LOVE OFFER

Surprise your loved one with a delicious heart shaped 1 kg cake with a rose at an incredible price of AED 99! Choose from Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate or Red Velvet flavors. 24 hours prior order required.

BUNDLES OF LOVE AT JASMINE SPA – Month of February

Choose from lovely spa and dining couples offers. All packages include gorgeous rose petals & candles set up with a welcome drink, cookies and access to sauna, steam room, pool and jacuzzi.

• AED 669 - 60 mins Couple’s Massage + 30 mins Facial + Dinner for 2 at Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant

• AED 529 - 60 mins Couple’s Massage + Dinner for 2 at Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant

• AED 489 - 60 mins Couple’s Massage + 30 mins Facial or Body Scrub

• AED 349 - 60 mins Couple’s Massage

• AED 319 - Couple’s Gym Membership inclusive of1 hour yoga session

Prior booking required

LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED at LUCKY VOICE – 14th February

Lucky Voice is all set to play Cupid this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a fun-filled and glamorous evening with hosted live dating show, Cupids Karaoke and much more, on Thursday, 14th February, from 8pm – 12am.

• DJ Bono spinning on deck

• Special valentine themed décor

For reservation and information, please call +971 4 423 4170 or email fbreservations.gmhd@millenniumhotels.com. Guests can also message Grand Millennium Dubai using the “Just Ask” WhatsApp number at +971 55 561 2122.