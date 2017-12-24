Celebrate New Year’s Eve Under the Stars at Rixos The Palm Dubai

Welcome 2018 at a lavish gala soirée set out on the resort’s beautifully landscaped garden.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

As the time comes to bid farewell to 2017 and welcome 2018 with open arms, what better way to celebrate than a lavish gala soirée “Under the Stars” set out on the resort’s beautifully landscaped garden draped with palm trees and panoramic views of Dubai’s glittering skyline.

The night kicks off at 7:30pm with a cello & violin duet performing all the greatest classical hits, followed by a jazz band live in concert. Among other live performances lined up for this glamorous gala night, belly dancers, acrobatic performances and go-go dancers will take centre stage to keep you entertained through the night.

The opulent dinner spread has been carefully prepared to unite the world on a single platform serving up tantalizing dishes from across the globe leaving your senses utterly satiated. Come prepared to make a toast to every bit of success you had this year as you’re in for free-flowing hops and grape all night long from the open bar.

What’s more, every guest will have the chance to walk away with exciting gifts and prizes during the raffle draw just before 10pm leaving you with enough time to catch your breath and be back on your seat with your camera handy to capture the spectacular fireworks as they light up the skies at the stroke of midnight.

It doesn’t stop there! Take it up a notch and join the party on the dance floor to show off your best moves as DJ Jason spins the season’s grooviest tunes until the early hours of the morning.

Price: AED 2,499 per person.

Children aged 5 – 13 years dine with 50% discount while those below 5 years dine for free.

For bookings, call +971 4 457 5454 or email dine.dubai@rixos.com