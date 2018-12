Cherish the spirit of the season with the festive dining deals at Gourmet Garden at Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche. Book a Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch, or New Year’s Day brunch for only AED80/ per person.

Book a Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch, or New Year’s Day brunch for only AED80/ per person. The restaurant features a sumptuous selection of yuletide favourites, alongside a wide range of starters, main courses and desserts, especially prepared for the festive occasion.

Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche will also host a fun-filled Christmas tree lighting event on December 18 at 5:00 PM. Watch and join the choir in brightening up the season with the singing of traditional carols.