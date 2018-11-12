In Celebration of Oman’s 48th National Day, Shell Launches 'Barr Al Hikman: Shorebird Paradise in Oman' Book

H.E. Mohammed bin Salem bin Said Al Tobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, SDO & Chris Breeze, Country Chairman, Shell Oman

As part of its celebrations of the 48th National Day,and held under the patronage of H.E. Mohammed bin Salem bin Said Al Tobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, Shell Development Oman, in collaboration with the ministry and Wetlands International, hosted a book launch for “Barr Al Hikman: Shorebird Paradise in Oman”. The book promotes the biodiversity of Oman’s Al Wusta Wetlands. The publication is part of a shared goal of endorsing the diverse ecosystems found in the Sultanate highlighting Oman’s story of growth and prosperity.

“Having visited Barr Al Hikman, I am delighted that Shell has been able to collaborate on this book and that we can celebrate Oman’s 48th National Day with this publication. The Sultanate enjoys a wonderfully diverse landscape and is home to many different water bird species. Further, this book is a vital piece of research and will ultimately contribute to sustainable development and promote Oman as a tourist destination, said Chris Breeze, Shell’s Oman Country Chairman. “Our commitment to the country’s future revolves not only around the energy sector, but also sustainable development.”

As a result of a survey conducted by Wetlands International, a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to the conservation and restoration of wetlands, the book encompasses captivating images and insightful information showcasing the majesty and diversity of bird species in the Al Wusta Wetlands, including the Barr Al Hikman peninsula. This region, a Ramsar site is also recognised as one of the most important African-Eurasian flyways for water birds in the world.

“After the successful completion of the first full spring migration count of the Wetlands Reserve in the Al Wusta Governorate, the survey has proven the international importance of the reserve, kick-starting an in-depth research programme into the area,” said Ward Hagemeijer, Programme Head Business and Ecosystems at Wetlands International. “We have recently been collecting further data in from the Wetlands Reserve to further understand the migration patterns of the extraordinary birds visiting the area. This book reflects this survey - showcasing some of the 300,000 birds making the wetlands their home for both resting and feeding during their annual migration.”

Shell continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and Wetlands International to build on the data and further understand the environmental significance of Al Wusta Wetlands and its various ecosystems.