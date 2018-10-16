Chinese Delegation Explores Potential for Smart Cities Collaboration at Gitex Technology Week 2018

Omar Khan with the Chinese delegation.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative office in Shanghai, China, recently organised a trade mission to Dubai which was joined by businessmen representing several leading Chinese companies specialising in smart city solutions.

During the delegation visit, the Chinese businessmen attended GITEX Technology Week 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where they met with representatives from Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Expo 2020, Dubai South, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Dubai Police.

The Chinese businessmen and their Dubai counterparts exchanged ideas and experiences related to ongoing smart city projects, and explored potential for collaboration and joint ventures in key sectors and areas in Dubai that require new smart city solutions.

Mr. Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber, explained that the trade mission aimed to introduce the Chinese delegates to government entities in Dubai that are involved in smart city projects and familiarise them with the local market.

"GITEX Technology Week 2018 provides an ideal opportunity for the Chinese delegates to see first-hand how Dubai is embracing smart technologies, services and solutions. The event proved to be a great platform for them to engage directly with key stakeholders and potential partners from the public sector and discuss the potential for adopting new and innovative technologies in various sectors within the emirate.

Mr. Khan noted that the trade mission supports Dubai Chamber’s efforts to attract Chinese companies to Dubai, adding that the visit contributes towards the emirate’s vision of becoming the world’s smartest city by 2021.

Dubai Chamber is currently exhibiting at GITEX Technology Week 2018 where it is showcasing its wide range of smart services and apps available to the business community in Dubai. These include online payments, membership, Certificates of Origin, ATA Carnets, mediation, and credit rating reports, in addition to other valuable resources which can be accessed through digital channels.