Cicero & Bernay Expands Into Libya With Bashir Mraish Consultancy

Cicero & Bernay Public Relations (C&B) has expanded into Libya through an affiliate partnership with Bashir Mraish Consultancy (BMC), which also represents Cicero & Bernay in Jordan and Iraq.

BMC will support Cicero & Bernay with strategic communications catered to the Libyan market, offering on-ground support as well as public relations and media relation services.

Maysa-Jana Atoui, Director of Business Development at C&B, said: “We are proud to announce our expansion into Libya through our affiliate Bashir Mraish Consultancy. Collaborating with the agency for our Libyan expansion was a natural progression after our successful partnership with them in the Jordanian and Iraqi markets. C&B aims to reach all Arab-speaking markets and beyond to grow its client portfolio to include a regional and global network of experts. We look forward to exploring exciting new opportunities in Libya, an underexplored part of the MENA region whose market presents a valuable opportunity for growth and expansion.”

Reflecting C&B’s own results-driven philosophy, BMC is focussed on having a measurable impact on its clients’ communication programmes and brand image, working with brands such as Adidas, Google, and General Electric among others.

Bashir Mraish, Founder of BMC, commented: “It is our pleasure to consolidate our relationship with C&B through this expansion into the Libyan market. Both our agencies enjoy an expansive scope to present premium communication strategies to the Middle East. Our established presence and combined experience will provide clients with the needed expertise to grow within their local markets and beyond.”

This affiliation further strengthens C&B’s regional presence and comes as a continuation of the agency’s expansion across the MENA region and the Indian Subcontinent, with a planned presence in 25 markets by the end of 2019.