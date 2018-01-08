City Centre Rotana Doha Appoints Daniel Leah as Executive Chef

Daniel Leah, Executive Chef at City Centre Rotana

City Centre Rotana Doha is proud to announce the appointment of Daniel Leah as Executive Chef. An accomplished chef with 22 years of experience, Chef Daniel Leah has been delivering the highest standards of culinary delicacies in what is a constantly demanding environment.

In his new post, Chef Daniel Leah will oversee all of the hotel’s food and beverage operations, including Teatro, Boston's, Zeituna Lebanese Restaurant, Olive Oil, Caramel, Aquarius and Sama Lounge. He will focus on training the team, as well as improvising operational standards to ensure that the all the restaurants of City Center Rotana Doha continues to maintain its reputation of delighting the sophisticated palates of cosmopolitan gourmands, and cater to the local audience

Daniel Leah has had a long-standing journey with the culinary world that began in 1995 with the Hilton Group of Hotels as Junior Sous Chef. Since then he has worked as Head Chef, Cluster Executive Sous Chef and Executive Chef a Hilton Hotels in the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, India and Sri Lanka.

In the 16 years he served at Hilton Group of Hotels, Leah has earned valuable experience along with a number of reputable accolades that testify to his expertise in the kitchen.

Most recently, Leah was part of the pre-opening team of Downtown Rotana in Bahrain where he responsible for selection of all operating equipment for the hotel's Food & Beverage/ Culinary facilities.

As Executive Chef at Downtown Rotana, Leah was awarded the Best All Day Dining Restaurant in Bahrain FACT Magazine 2016. Furthermore, Chef Leah played an instrumental role in the successful opening of the Hotel‘s Signature Restaurant ‘TEATRO’.

Prior to joining City Center Rotana Doha, Leah was part of the opening team of Wyndham Grand Manama, Bahrain, where he was responsible for selection of all operating equipment for the hotel's Food & Beverage/ Culinary OSE. In addition, Leah assisted the project management in the installation of culinary equipment in the hotel’s kitchens

Commenting on his appointment, Chef Daniel Leah, said, "Food is my passion, and I look forward to continuing my journey with City Center Rotana Doha and collaborating with the team to take the hotel’s cuisine to new heights."

Martin Kendall, General Manager of City Center Rotana Doha said, "We are delighted to have Chef Daniel Leah as our new Executive Chef. Chef Leah is a conscientious and energetic individual with a strong culinary background, with an eye for detail and quality. We are most certain that he will continue to delight all of our guests with his culinary talents.”

Leah has a diploma in professional cookery from North Area College, Stockport, United Kingdom. He has the ability to grasp new food concepts quickly, generate fresh and innovative food ideas while also being able to work within fast-paced customer-oriented working environments.