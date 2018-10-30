City Centre Rotana Doha Hands Collected Books Donation to 'Rwaq' Qatar

Sena Catak, Director of Marketing & Communications handed over the collected books to Mrs. Ruqaya Al Sada, one of the founders of “Rwaq” Qatar-the innovative project that promotes reading in Qatar.

City Centre Rotana Doha, one of the leading hospitality properties in the Qatari capital, has concluded its initiative to collect old and new books that falls within the scope of its corporate social responsibility and concurrent with the Global Campaign for Literacy. Sena Catak, Director of Marketing & Communications handed over the collected books to Mrs. Ruqaya Al Sada, one of the founders of “Rwaq” Qatar-the innovative project that promotes reading in Qatar.

On this occasion, Ruqaya Al Sada said, “We thank City Centre Rotana Doha for its cooperation with Rwaq Qatar and its noble contribution for its recent book collection campaign to mark the global literacy initiative.”

She said, “We believe that books are made to be read, and we regard that it should be available to one and all. We have therefore, opened the doors for donation and contribution for both new and used books, which from our part we will distribute for free during all events in which Rwaq is taking part.”

From her side, Sena Catak, Director of Marketing & Communications at City Centre Rotana Doha said:” At City Centre Rotana Doha, we strive to support all initiatives in town which addresses humanitarian, cultural, environmental and other aspects that are consistent with our corporate social responsibility. The launch of our books collection campaign was in line with the global literacy. The campaign received huge support from the hotel’s guests and staff and we handed all collected books to “Rwaq” Qatar, which has a mission of introducing to the society the importance of books and the urging people to read”.