City Centre Rotana Doha Organizes Breast Cancer Early Detection Campaign

City Centre Rotana Doha, one of the leading hospitality properties in town, in collaboration with Ocean Medical Center organized an awareness campaign for early detection of breast cancer for the female hotel staff which reflects the hotel’s commitment to the safety of its employees and their health and wellness and was a part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility.

In this context, Dr. Veronica Macaraeg, Medical Director of Ocean Medical Center conducted free examination and OB-Gyne consultation to all the hotel’s interested female staff. Moreover, Dr. Macaraeg hosted an awareness seminar on the risk of breast cancer, which takes the lives of many around the world every year, and highlighted ways, methods, measures and actions that they should adhere to protect them and reduce the possibility of this illness.

On this occasion, Sena Catak, Director – Marketing & Communications, City Centre Rotana Doha said: “This initiative comes as part of City Rotana Doha's efforts to take care to its employees, where we are always keen to provide all the ways to protect the hotel staff. Such educational seminars also help to identify the different types of diseases. Today, we meet to raise awareness about breast cancer, its treatment methods and the best lifestyle that must be adapted to ensure a healthy life”.

Moreover, City Centre Rotana Doha will add a “pinkish” touch on the Friday brunch, 26 October 2018 from 12:30 pm till 4 pm at both “Olive Oil” and “Zeituna” restaurants by using themed decoration and allocate some dishes, which will be dominated by the color "pink" as part of the hotel’s contribution toward the global awareness campaign on breast cancer.