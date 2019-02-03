City Centre Rotana Doha Successfully Organizes Painting Session for Children With Special Needs

During the event

Taking ahead its corporate social responsibility initiatives, City Centre Rotana Doha, one of the leading hospitality properties in the Qatari capital, hosted an interactive painting session for children with special needs on February 2, 2019. The initiative was taken in collaboration with Paint the Town Qatar and Step By Step Qatar for the children at its award winning restaurant Teatro.

The Teatro team had organized a healthy breakfast buffet for children and their families. With a view to encourage healthy eating habits among children, leading artists from Paint the Town team showcased various painting techniques with the use of vegetables and fruit. One of the hotel’s team members had also become a team buddy for the children to make this an eventful congregation of the young minds. Post the successful completion of the paintings, special giveaways by team City Centre Rotana Doha made children and their family cheerful and happy.

On the successful hosting of the event, Martin Kendall, General Manager of City Centre Rotana Doha, said:

“The painting session has been one of the most successful initiatives taken by us as part of our corporate social responsibility initiatives. The involvement of children with special needs was beyond satisfactory and we were delighted to witness exuberance bursting out of their twinkling eyes for such creative endeavor. We would like to thank Paint the Town Qatar and Step by Step Qatar team in coming forward and helping us make this event a successful one. We would also like to extend our gratitude towards special children’s’ families for being a part of such activity. In the future too, we will continue taking such noble endeavors with an intent to make people happy and their surroundings scenic and mesmerizing.”

The event was intended to offer an opportunity for children with special needs to create their own masterpiece through art and social interaction. In this instructor-led activity, ‘Paint the Town Qatar’ provided the required materials for painting to children. Close to 25 children in the age bracket of 8—12 years participated in this weekend event.