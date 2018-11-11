CMU-Q hosts top technology employers to share expertise

Representatives of organizations from various industries within Qatar visited Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) to network with students studying computer science and information systems. The event, titled Careers Platform: Technology Edition, provided a venue for employers who hire for technical positions to share information about their firms, while meeting with potential recruits.

Michael Trick, the dean of CMU-Q, thanked the employers for coming to Careers Platform, and encouraged students to approach the event as a learning opportunity: “Students, you should think of these representatives as more than potential jobs: they are a resource. Ask questions about what they do and what they look for in prospective employees. Ask about areas of growth in their fields. Sometimes a small piece of information can open up a new world of career possibilities.”

Technology is a key aspect of all CMU-Q degree programs, and the specific focus of programs in computer science, computational biology and information systems. Students in these programs learn to work in interdisciplinary teams, analyze problems using a theoretical framework, and apply the tools of technology to create solutions.

Employers who shared their knowledge with CMU-Q students at Careers Platform: Technology Edition included Cisco, Huawei Technologies, Malomatia, Mazars, MediHealth Solutions, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Qatar Airways, Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Computing Research Institute, Qatar Development Bank, Qatargas, Qatar Science & Technology Park, Qatar Shell, Regency Group Holding, SH AlMana, Senseta and the State Audit Bureau.