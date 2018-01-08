Copthorne Hotel Dubai Celebrates 10 Years of Hospitality

For 2018, the hotel’s focus will be on enhancement works, environmentally friendly programs and CSR activities and pursuing new ways to increase hotel revenue and adapt to the changing tastes and trends of the times.

Copthorne Hotel Dubai, part of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, will celebrate its 10th year in the industry by embarking on several projects aimed at staying competitive while maintaining high quality hospitality service.

“In an industry where outstanding service has always been a key success factor, Copthorne Hotel Dubai is proud to have accomplished a decade of success. We have surpassed all expectations in terms of business, hotel positioning and service standards and we plan to continue this by investing in projects that will further enhance hotel guests’ experience while increasing comfort, safety and enjoyment with additional amenities,” said Glenn Nobbs, General Manager.

Since January 2008, Copthorne Hotel Dubai has been popular with business and leisure travelers and has retained its place as one of the top hotels in the heart of Deira, even in the face of increased competition from other five-star hotels.

Throughout the years, the hotel management has worked on achieving international standards on safety and environmental management. Last month, it successfully underwent its HACCP renewal certification from URS, after its first certification back in 2014. Furthermore, March 2018 will also see the hotel be re-certified for ISO14001 and OHSAS18001 which encompass environmental management and workplace health and safety.

As a supporter of green initiatives and as part of its CSR activities, the hotel has instituted environmentally friendly water saving, energy saving and solid waste reducing measures over the last three years and will continue to do so in 2018.

Copthorne Hotel Dubai has a recycling program which has recycled approximately 10.8 tons of waste in 2017; is growing a kitchen garden on the outdoor pool deck; and continues its light bulb replacement program replacing old bulbs with LEDs within the hotel and in the hotel accommodation to further reduce energy consumption. Compared to 2016, the Hotel was able to reduce its power consumption by 347,464 KWh, and water consumption by 42,059 UK gallons in 2017, and looks forward to continuing this trend through 2018.

This year will also see an enhancement of Copthorne Hotel Dubai’s dining outlets, leisure facilities and guest rooms to cater more towards corporate travelers. The Gazebo Poolside Terrace will be refurbished with modern lounge furniture and addition of children’s play equipment. The new brunch menu will focus on live cooking; including grills, tandoor and shawarma, and all brunch guests will have all day access to the pool, sundeck and leisure facilities. While for the evenings, the Terrace will be better equipped to welcome guests who want to hold their private event outdoors for up to 200 people.

Part of the renovation work is to add new colour and a homely feel to the guestrooms. In addition, the hotel is upgrading its technology to connect with all types of guests, from the silver travelers to the millennials.

“Hotel guests are increasingly discerning and their expectations are getting higher so we need to understand their behavior and anticipate what they want which are key to ensure repeat and loyal customers,” added Nobbs.

Copthorne Hotel Dubai, located in Port Saeed in Deira, features 210 spacious rooms and suites, stylishly furnished and equipped with flat screen TVs, comfortable seating and working desks with high speed internet connections. Some suites feature kitchenette and dining area, while all suites have separate bedroom and living room, ensuite and guest washroom. Facilities include a swimming pool, health and fitness centre, business centre and meeting rooms.

The hotel offers several dining options starting with Crystal Restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant serving an international selection of dishes; Choices Café, the place to relax and enjoy light meals; Veri Peri is a casual and family-friendly restaurant offering authentic Portuguese experience and the Gazebo Poolside Terrace commanding magnificent views of the Dubai Creek.