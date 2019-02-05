The Council Documentary Film Screens at Cinema Akil in the UAE

The Council follows the journey of three young Palestinians running for the student council in a refugee school in Jordan, from announcing the election till the end of the academic year.

The documentary film The Council (Al Majlis)by director Yahya Alabdallah will screen as part of the AFAC

program at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue in the UAE on Wednesday, February 6 and Saturday, February 9. The Jordanian--Emirati production is making its second screening in its homeland after screening at theDubai International Film Festival (DIFF), where it won a Special Mention.

Launched in 2014, Cinema Akil is an independent cinema platform that brings quality films from across the world to audiences in the UAE. Showcasing directors and filmmakers across the decades, Cinema Akilaims to create awareness and interest in film and the cinematic arts.

The Council screened at many international film festivals, including the Arab Film Festival in the US, Paris Biennal of Arab Cinema in France, and the Carthage Film Festival (JCC). The film won several awards, such as a Certificate of Appreciation at the Alexandria Film Festival for Mediterranean Countries, and aSpecial Mention at the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF). The Council is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.

Yahya Alabdallah is an award-winning director, writer and producer. He wrote and directed many films, including The Last Friday, SMS and many others. Alabdallah received seven awards and 15 nominations at many international film festivals.