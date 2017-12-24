Countdown to Festive Season Begins at City Centre Rotana Doha

Talented chefs will prepare well-loved festive favorites from around the globe, while seasonal offerings include festive offers at Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club and more

City Centre Rotana Doha is pleased to unveil a series of bespoke stay package, celebratory dining offers and fitness & wellness packages, including festive party offers complete with event specialists for private as well as staff parties.

Throughout the festive season an exciting array of activities have been lined up at the City Center Rotana Doha designed to keep guests entertained to make the celebrations all the more special.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Kendall, General Manager of City Center Rotana Doha said, “The festive season is here again and as we start to reconnect with family and friends during the special time, we invite you to celebrate with us and to enjoy a selection of festive dining options offered a tour several food and beverage outlets."

All festive goodies will be thoughtfully prepared by CCRD’s master chefs at Caramel lobby lounge, from special design-your-own hampers, cookies, chocolate truffles, logs and cakes. Guests can also pre-order the much-loved roasted turkey takeaway and choose amongst traditional, Arabic or Wellington starting from QR 699.

Further, dessert lovers can look forward to share the merriment with friends and family over a decadent caramel chocolate fondue at Caramel Lobby Lounge! At QR85 per person, it will be served with strawberries, fresh fruit, brownies, marshmallows, Oreo and cookies.

Guests can celebrate the heart-warming magic of festive Eve dinner at Teatro, City Center Rotana Doha’s signature restaurant, with a delicious four course set menu. Priced at QR 180 per person, it will also offer beverage package at QR150.

At Olive Oil, guests can indulge in an enhanced festive buffet spread at QR195perperson while enjoying great tunes from Doha Jazz band! The restaurant will also offer unlimited beverage package starting at QR 120.

In addition, Zeituna - the Lebanese Restaurant will offer an Oriental cuisine with authentic flavors, providing guests a unique Lebanese dining experience. Guests can enjoy a distinguished get together this festive eve with friends or family with live performance of the famous Lebanese singers Fady and Cynthia while dining along with a great choice of shisha flavors.

During the Festive Celebration Brunch with friends, family or colleagues, guests can enjoy festive melodies performed by Doha Jazz band from 12.30pm - 04.00pm. At QR 249 per person, guests can enjoy unlimited beverage package starting at QR 150.

Exquisite four course set menus will be arranged for guests to have a memorable count down to the New Year at Teatro, Olive Oil, Zeituna and Boston's. The celebrations will begin from 6.30 pm onwards and will continue well past into the midnight.

Throughout the season to sparkle, guests will be invited to indulge in a selection of exclusive festive Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club packages that has been created to spoil and pamper the seasonal reveller.

Guests can choose from ‘Hot Coconut Oil Festive Massage’, the ‘Bodylines Festive Personalized’ package, 'and the ‘Revitalization’ package, each offering an assortment of beauty treatments that will leave holidaymakers feeling refreshed and polished following the often-stressful run up to Christmas. Adding an extra celebratory touch to the experience, gift cards will also be available for purchase.

The hotel is also offering bespoke stay package with exclusive benefits. The prices start from QAR 550 per room for single or double occupancy. Besides complimentary breakfast at Olive Oil - the all-day dining restaurant, the package offers access to the outdoor swimming pool and check out as late as 6 pm. Other benefits include 20 percent discount in all food and beverage menus, laundry services and international calls.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our guests for their kind support throughout the year and sincerely wish everyone a wonderful festive and a prosperous new year," added Martin Kendall.