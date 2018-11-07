Countdown to the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon Begins

Mr. Ahmad Al Amir, Assistant General Manager for External Communications, Gulf Bank

Follow > Disable alert for Kuwait Red Crescent Society Follow >

The countdown to Gulf Bank 642 Marathon has begun. Taking place on November 17th, 2018, the race serves as a qualifying race for international marathons, and with just days to go before the event, don’t forget to register by November 16th, 2018.

The race consists of four categories open to runners of all abilities, ranging from the 5K Family Fun Walk/Run and the 10K Souq Run to the more advanced 21K Half Marathon and Kuwait’s only 42K Full Marathon. This year’s 42K has sold out, however spaces remain in the other categories with the age limit varying per category. The 5K open to runners aged 11 and above, the 10K to runners aged 16 and above and the 21K to runners 18 years and above. The route starts and ends at Souq Sharq, with runners making their way along the Gulf Road and passed Kuwaiti landmarks such as Souk Al Mubarakiya, Al Seif Palace and Kuwait Towers.

Supported by both Kuwait government and private sectors, with sponsors such as Kuwait Airways, Ford, Extreme Sports and Al Ghanim Auto, Gulf Bank will host a two-day pre-race expo. The health and fitness event will include a number of talks, as well as hours of activities for participants to enjoy. Participants will also be able to collect their race kits from the event.

Mr. Ahmad Al Amir, Assistant General Manager for External Communications, Gulf Bank, said: “With just days to go until the ‘Gulf Bank 642 Marathon’, we can see the excitement building. We are looking forward to yet another fantastic edition, welcoming participants of all levels and backgrounds to the race, as we bring the community together. We are proud to be partnered and supported by a number of organisations in our mission to spread awareness of the importance of health and fitness, as well as spread the message of Kuwait Red Crescent Society and their initiatives.”

Gulf Bank Marathon 642 has partnered with Kuwait Red Crescent Society to bring medical aid to those who are unable to afford medical treatment. All donations made will go towards the provision of medical devices such as, pacemakers, cochlear devices, hearing aids, electric wheelchairs and stents. Run for those who can’t at the 2018 Gulf Bank Marathon 642 to raise much-needed funds for those suffering from chronic illness or disabilities.