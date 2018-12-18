Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi Gears Up for an Exceptional Festive Season

Matthias Widor, General Manager at the Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi is ready to say goodbye to 2018 with New Year celebrations of the highest level to welcome 2019. General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Matthias Widor reveals what guests can expect in the festive month and what’s to come in 2019.

The hotel recorded high occupancy rates within the first three quarters of 2018 and is looking forward to greeting guests with distinct and festive offerings all of this month. Widor reports that the hotel’s revenues have increased exponentially recording a staggering 30% increase during the month of Ramadan.

The festive season, a clear highlight of the year is met with a celebratory mood and new experiences comprising of brunch at the Bistro on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and the highly-anticipated Christmas party at the capital’s hotspot Up and Below, where guests will enjoy culinary market treats designed to put the Merry in Merry Christmas.

Matthias Widor commented: “The winter season is important for any hotel. Approximately 1/3rd of our annual revenue is generated during the final quarter of the year.”

For New Year’s Eve, Courtyard by Marriott will be partnering with Spectra Dot where two renowned DJs will be playing the most popular tunes to set the pulsating tone for the evening. The General Manager said: “The New Year’s Eve party is going to be one of the biggest party nights of the year and will be following the theme: ‘Love for old vinyl records’. I advice everybody to get their dancing shoes on as we welcome 2019 in style”

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi is excited for 2019, with Abu Dhabi hosting the Asian Cup in January, the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX), and the Special Olympics in March 2019, attracting a high volume of international travellers, participants and guests.

Matthias Widor concluded: “One of our biggest focuses in 2019 will be our newly renovated rooftop bar Up and Below with its stunning ambiance and magnificent views, with various events, such as comedy nights, lip sync wars, and silent parties.”