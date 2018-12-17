Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi Unveil Festive Offers for 2018

Christmas Eve Brunch at Bistro

Santa’s elves have joined the Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre team to help transform the hotel into a festive paradise during the holiday season. From family gatherings on Christmas Eve to ringing in the New Year, experts at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre are prepared to help make the holidays magical.

The Christmas Eve Brunch at Bistro in Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre brings together a delectable mix of savoury dishes and sweet fancies which are sure to make merry mouths water this Christmas season. Traditionalists will delight at the roasts, salivate at the tarts and yuletide desserts that offers just the right amount of wintery spice to complement the sweet elements of the treat.

Rates start at AED175 inclusive of soft beverages, AED 275 inclusive of house beverages, AED 85 for kids between 6-12 years.

Christmas Day Lunch at Bistro

Families are invited to join a grand feast prepared by the Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre’s talented culinary team on the 25th of December. Guests can savour a full portfolio of dining options from the seasonal flavours of Bistro. From Pasta, Pizza and Meat BBQ grill stations to a seafood bar, then from a meat carving station on the buffet to Traditional Christmas desserts, Marriott has it all planned for a perfect Christmas celebration.

Rates start at AED 175 inclusive of soft beverages, AED 275 inclusive of house beverages, AED 85 for kids between 6-12 years.

New Year’s Eve Festivities

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi is taking its 2018 New Year’s Eve celebration to the highest level, extending one of the biggest party nights of the year into a multi-event extravaganza with what promises to be the best night of entertainment and revelry in Marriott history. Bottles will pop and confetti will drop as Up & Below throws the party of the New Year to welcome 2019. The party will see musical acts, DJ performances and cheer with a backdrop of Up & Below that will incorporate nanotechnology illumination for a larger-than-life effect. Celebrators will receive free access to the party and can join in on the countdown before the clock strikes 12 on 1 January 2019. The party will kick off at 8 pm until 3 am.

New Year’s Eve will also showcase an exclusive brunch, designed to be a dining experience for all tastes. Bistro is ready to wow guests with first-class service and a buffet featuring limitless items for what is expected to be a sell-out brunch.

The brunch will be from 7pm - 12am. Rates start at AED 199 inclusive of soft beverages, AED 299 inclusive of house beverages, AED 99 for kids between 6-12 years.

Turkey to Fly

Guests can skip the hassle of preparing meals and celebrate the festive season in style and comfort by relishing succulent turkey dishes in abundance. From 1st of December– 7 January, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi is joining in on the iconic tradition of preparing turkeys with a wide selection of stuffing and sides to choose from. The turkey upon the time of collection will be presented with reheating instructions to the guest just to ensure the highest quality standards for people living at a distance from the hotel.

The turkey is available in 6 kilograms and 9 kilograms for AED 499 and AED 649 respectively.

Culinary connoisseurs will also be overjoyed with the never-ending custom foods available for purchasing at the hotel. Indulge in perfectly concocted mulled wine and ginger houses from Fifth Street Café that puts the Merry in Merry Christmas and the Happy in Happy New Year. Designed with children in mind, the gingerbread house is a real treat for the eyes and the senses, and can be enjoyed with the whole family. They are exclusive to the hotel and is priced at AED 95 only.