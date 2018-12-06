Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center to Mark the Opening of Qasr Al Hosn

Qasr Al Hosn

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre announced it will commemorate the opening of the prestigious Qasr Al Hosn on 7 December 2018, also the official opening date of this landmark monument which is about to enter into the next phase of its extraordinary history.

Joining the city in celebrating the grand opening of the highly-anticipated Qasr Al Hosn, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center is offering a valuable 30% discount on all take away coffee beverages from Fifth Street Cafe on 7 December 2018 from 7am - 11pm. To avail the offer, patrons visiting Qasr Al Hosn must simply upload a photo of the experience on any social media platform with the hashtag #courtyard_auh.

The oldest heritage site of Abu Dhabi which will reopen as a museum alongside a renovated Cultural Foundation, has remained a resilient symbol of the emirate’s history that has withstood its ever-changing landscape and has since made its transition into an urban metropolis. Residents will soon have the chance to experience Abu Dhabi’s history like never before by viewing the personal quarters of Sheikh Shakhbout and his family, learning about the daily lives of the people from times bygone, and can even trace a physical timeline of Abu Dhabi and its evolution.

What’s more? The historic landmark is within walking distance of the world-class Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, making its proximity a valuable and convenient benefit for visitors. So head out early to the wondrous Qasr Al Hosn and experience Emirati history come alive.