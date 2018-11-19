CrediMax’s 8th Year Co-Sponsoring Jewellery Arabia

Chief Executive of CrediMax, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza.

CrediMax announced its co-sponsorship of the Jewellery Arabia 2018 for the 18th year and exclusively for the 8th consecutive year, which will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, the Prime Minister, during the period 20-24 November 2018 at Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

“CrediMax is proud to continue marking its presence and co-sponsoring this prestigious event which requires the provision of credit and e-payment facilities for its cardholders and other users of e-payment cards.” Said Chief Executive of CrediMax, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza.

“We are excited to announce that CrediMax, in collaboration with Visa, will be rewarding its Visa Cardholders with instant prizes when using their MaxWallet as their payment channel at the Exhibition. For every purchase of BD 100 and above at the Exhibition, the Visa cardholder will be entitled for a Scratch & Win coupon winning Visa Pre-paid cards ranging from BD 20 – BD 100.” Added Mr. Mirza.

The cardholder will be eligible for the coupon whether the MaxWallet payment was done at the Merchant or at any of CrediMax’s counters which will be allocated throughout the exhibition halls to provide assistance and payment option with multi-currencies for visitors to buy and pay through their MaxWallet, Credit and Debit cards.