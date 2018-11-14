CrediMax Announces its Monthly Prize Winner for its 'We Give The Max' Campaign

The winner

CrediMax announces the name of its July and August winners for its 2018 “WE GIVE THE MAX” campaign congratulating Mr. Mohammed Eissa, who won a 1 KG Gold Bar for the month of October and Mr. Mahdi Mohammed who won a Lexus ES 350, the prize for the month of July and Mr. Badran Al Awadhi who won a 1 KG Gold Bar, the prize for the month of August and Mr. Mohammed Yateem who won a Lexus ES 350, the prize for the month of September.

The upcoming prize for the month of November will be a Lexus ES 350. For every accumulated BD300 spent, the cardholder will be eligible to enter the raffle draw and get a chance to win a Lexus ES 350 or 1 KG Gold Bar the following month. Cardholders can also double their chances when using their cards outside Bahrain.