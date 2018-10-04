CrediMax Announces Mastercard Summer Campaign Winners

Chief Executive of CrediMax, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza

CrediMax, the pioneering credit card issuer and acquirer in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in collaboration with Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, recently conducted the raffle draw for its unique summer campaign “Win Your Spends Back”. The draw took place at CrediMax headquarters in the presence of the Raffle Committee, Auditor, MOICT and representatives from Mastercard.

The campaign, which ran from June 10th until August 25th 2018, gave Mastercard cardholders a chance to enter the raffle draw for every accumulated usage of BD 50 in Bahrain, and tripled their chances of winning when using their Mastercard cards abroad. CrediMax would like to congratulate the 10 lucky Mastercard cardholders who won back $5,000 for their spends.

Chief Executive of CrediMax, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, said: “Every year we look at creating and launching new innovative campaigns for our customers and continue build solid relationships through such offers and promotions. We are pleased to have Mastercard on board supporting our goal in making CrediMax the customer’s preferred card payment. This year’s Summer Campaign ended successfully and we look forward to launching more exciting rewards to our customers.”

“Mastercard is synonymous with safe, simple and smart payments wherever in the world our cardholders might be, and we strive to create priceless opportunities to make payments more rewarding. We congratulate the winners of the campaign and thank our partners at CrediMax for bringing this initiative to life,” shared J. K. Khalil, General Manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard.