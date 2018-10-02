CrediMax Announces Visa Summer Campaign Winners

Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, Chief Executive of CrediMax

Follow > Disable alert for CrediMax Disable alert for Visa Follow >

CrediMax, the pioneering credit card issuer and acquirer in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently conducted the raffle draw for its unique summer campaign “Win Your Spends Back” in collaboration with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments. The raffle draw took place at CrediMax headquarters in the presence of the Raffle Committee, Auditor and MOICT representatives.

The campaign, which ran from June 10th till August 25th 2018, allowed Visa cardholders to enter the raffle draw for every accumulated usage of BD 50 inside Bahrain and triple the entries when used abroad. CrediMax would like to congratulate the 10 lucky Visa cardholders who won back $5,000 for their spends.

Chief Executive of CrediMax, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza said: “We are pleased to have successfully concluded this year’s Summer Campaign and would like to thank our customers for their trust in choosing to use our cards as well as Visa, for their collaboration and supporting our objective in offering our cardholders the best benefits. We continuously pursue opportunities that allow us to enhance our cardholder’s experiences and strengthen our relationship with them.”

Shashank Singh, Visa’s General Manager for Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, said, “We are delighted to partner with CrediMax in running this exciting summer promotion to reward our Bahraini cardholders for using their Visa cards when spending both at home and abroad. Congratulations to all the winners.”