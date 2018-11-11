CrediMax, Official Acquirer for Bahrain International Airshow 2018

Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, Chief Executive of CrediMax.

CrediMax is pleased to announce its collaboration as an Official Credit Card Services Provider of the fifth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow 2018 (BIAS 2018) that will be held at the Sakhir Airbase from 14th till 16th November, 2018.

“CrediMax is proud to play an active role as the official credit card services provider at this internationally acclaimed event. This partnership is part of our continuous effort to support the Kingdom’s economic growth and international standing,” commented Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, Chief Executive of CrediMax.

In parallel to the show, CrediMax will have a stand at the Public Area during the three days of the BIAS 2018 providing card payment services to all visitors.