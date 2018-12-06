DED and ASQ Honour Winners of MEA Quality Professionals and Innovation Awards 2018

During the event

The Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, in partnership with the American Society for Quality (ASQ), honoured four organisations for their outstanding implementation of innovative projects and solutions through a robust innovation system with sustained results and demonstrated impact on organisational processes and business.

Furthermore, four quality professionals, with remarkable profiles were also honoured in the ceremony for their achievements and contribution to the improvement cycle of their organisations and for their positive impact on the society and the Quality profession.

The ceremony, held in Taj Palace Downtown, during ASQ MEA 4th regional conference, was attended by Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director General, DED, Mr Khalid Al Kassim, Assistant Director General for Economic Policies & Studies, DED, Mr. Emler Corbin- ASQ Board of Directors Chair, and Mr. William Troy- ASQ CEO.

ASQ MEA Innovation Award, currently in its 2nd cycle, has broadened its scope in 2018 to receive applications from organisations operating across the Middle East and Africa. The Award recognises organisational innovation efforts and systems that aim to advance innovation in businesses in all sectors from the region. Awardees in 2018 Cycle include Dubai Police Head Quarters (Public Sector); Emirates Global Aluminium (Public Sector); DUCAB (Private Sector); and Kimoha Entrepreneurs (Private Sector).

Currently in its 4th cycle, the ASQ MEA Quality Professional Award also has expanded in 2018 to include Quality Professionals from the entire Middle East and Africa. The Award seeks to recognise outstanding contributions of Quality Professionals in the region in three subcategories, Senior and Middle Management and newly added Consultant subcategory. Awardees in 2018 Cycle are: Mr. Osama Ahmad Melhem (Senior Management Subcategory- UAE; Mr. Marc Karschies (Consultant Subcategory – UAE); Dr. Flevy Lasrado (Middle Management Subcategory – UAE), and Mr. Mohammed Kamal Barakat (Middle Management Subcategory – Jordan)

"It has been an immense delight to win the prestigious ASQ MEA Quality Professionals Award in my country Jordan for the year 2018. Winning this award is such a motivational power to excel in the Quality and Excellence fields and to leverage my contribution to the Quality community at large”, said Mr. Mohammed Barakat- Operations Process Implementation Lead at Cargill, Jordan.

“For nearly four decades, Emirates Global Aluminium has focused on continual improvement and building a culture of innovation. Whether working to maintain our core technologies as best-in-class, enhancing lean manufacturing processes, or implementing thousands of suggestions from our employees through our award-winning suggestion scheme, innovation is integral to our corporate culture. Earning the ASQ MEA Innovation award is an honour for all our employees, and a testament to our success as an organisation,” said Mr. Abdulla Kalban, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium

Mr. Hassan Omar, Chief Operating Office at Ducab, commented: “Driving innovation, setting new goals all in the face of constant challenges is part of Ducab DNA. As someone once said, "A ship is safe in harbour, but that's not what ships are for." Whilst striving to deliver highest customer service, Ducab's innovation journey has been full of highs and lows and the recent ASQ Award is one such recognition. We are both thankful and proud to be associated with ASQ for the 2018 Innovation Award”.

“We are proud to see that the Award has gained momentum since its launch in 2015, with the 4th cycle being completed successfully this year. New subcategories has been added to open new opportunities for participation, and serve wider scope. Commitment to excellence and making a positive impact was through Quality and Innovation was one of the key highlights across all applicants and winners of this cycle. We congratulate all our winners for their outstanding achievement and look forward to more contribution from UAE and other countries in the MEA region in 2019 Cycle, which will be launched on the 15th of February’, said, Nancy Nouaimeh- Chair of ASQ MEA Awards Committee.

Review of the applicants was conducted by a highly experienced International Jury and assessors. ASQ MEA Awards uphold ASQ principles and bylaws and the assessment is based on the principles of fairness, transparency, objectivity, independence and follows high standards.

ASQ is a not-for-profit organization and the leading global authority on quality in all fields, organizations and industries with members in 150 countries.