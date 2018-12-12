DED Brings In Major Transformation to Its Digital Workspace

The MoU was signed between Abdullah Hassan, CEO of Corporate Support Services sector in DED, and Fady Richmany, Senior Director and General Manager, UAE at Dell EMC.

With a vision to drive workforce innovation and transform organisational processes, the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dell EMC. The MoU was signed between Abdullah Hassan, CEO of Corporate Support Services sector in DED, and Fady Richmany, Senior Director and General Manager, UAE at Dell EMC. Through the MoU, DED aims to empower its workforce, better serve its customers and create a resourceful environment that fosters creativity and excellence.

As the government entity entrusted to set and drive the economic agenda of Dubai, DED is in the forefront of harnessing innovative technologies to offer a unique customer experience to businessmen, investors and the public as the emirate reinforces its position as a preferred business and investment destination internationally.

As technology becomes more and more pervasive, DED wanted to provide interconnected, innovative devices for remote and in-office use, enabling collaboration among employees and teams, regardless of an employee’s physical location. Accordingly, DED is expanding its capabilities to achieve an easier way to consumer IT services, offer effective support, engagement and security for the growing mobile workforce with an aim to improve productivity and reduce related costs. Through these efforts, DED plans to leap forward in creating a paperless environment, as the paperless strategy is one of the cornerstones of the Smart Dubai 2021. To this end, DED will leverage Dell EMC’s solutions such as Desktop-as-a-Service and Device-as-a-Service.

As per the MoU, DED will use over 650 Dell workstations and laptops and restore its IT environment with Dell EMC’s industry leading technology infrastructure and solutions. Additionally, with Dell’s world-class managed services designed to simplify IT and complexities associated with it, DED intends to increase the level of efficiency and effectiveness across all its processes to offer an exceptional service to its customers.

Building on a strong, longstanding relationship with Dell EMC, DED will make a concerted effort and work towards creating a future-ready workforce and encourage collaboration to deliver the best experience possible to its customers and power Dubai’s ambitious smart transformation.

Commented Abdulla Hassan: “Progress lies at the intersection of technology and humanity, and purpose built technologies are an integral pillar of this journey. Therefore, we wanted to collaborate with a partner that could accelerate our smart transformation and help build our digital future, especially in an era earmarked by the technology revolution. Hence, we are pleased to have signed this MoU with Dell EMC to leverage their best in class devices and solutions as we advance in our journey of discovery, innovation and growth.”

Fady Richmany added: “The transformation readiness of the individual plays an important role in ensuring organisational readiness. To achieve this outcome, it is essential to support it with the right technology and solutions. With this MoU, DED is adopting this 360° approach and utilising our industry-leading solutions to empower their workforce and customers more efficiently. We are honoured to be a part of their transformation journey, and together develop new capabilities to further support the emirate’s vision of realizing the goals of Smart Dubai 2021."