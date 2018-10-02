DED Launches New Edition of ‘IP Gateway’ As Multilingual App

Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of CCCP

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the launch of the second edition of its ‘IP Gateway’ for filing complaints relating to trademark infringements in a smart application format.

The portal-to-app move marks a quantum leap in DED’s intellectual property (IP) related services as receiving complaints and opening files can be done round the clock from anywhere in the world without the complainant having to visit DED offices.

The IP portal is available in five different languages - Arabic, English, Italian, French and Japanese, which will facilitate the submission process for owners of world-leading brands, many of whom speak these languages.

The launch of the application is aligned to the leadership’s directive on a manual to smart transformation of processes that protect the interests of traders, patent holders and brand owners, and also part of the DED strategy to achieve the highest levels of business competitiveness and sustainable economic development.

Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of CCCP, said: "The IP Gateway enables trademark owners and law firms to file complaints relating to IP rights violation anytime and from anywhere. Complainants can also pay the prescribed fees, track the investigation, monitoring and confiscation processes of DED, as well as obtain data and reports on the action all on the app.”

Lootah added that DED is simultaneously focused on initiatives that enhance customer happiness and overall satisfaction among the public and brand owners. “The IP portal was launched two years ago and we are now pleased to offer the new edition as a smart application as we are keen offer innovative services to all our stakeholders, from trademark owners, law firms, and IP owners to the trader community.”

CCCP monitors market activity and conducts periodic inspections as part of its vigil against IP violations and wherever applicable, sends notices to the parties concerned and confiscates counterfeit products.