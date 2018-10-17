DED to Strengthen Awareness of Services Offered by BRL to Businessmen at flydubai VIP Lounge

Department of Economic Development

The Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai,is strengthening awareness about the outstanding services offered by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector to businessmen through its showcase at flydubai’s VIP lounge.

The services of BRL include “Dubai Business Club” - rated 6 stars according to the classification criteria of the Global Star Rating Programme, “Instant License”, “Auto Renewal”, “Happiness Lounges”, and “Smart Lounge”. These services provide an exceptional experience to customers and a qualitative leap in the efficiency of government services, raising them to international standards.

Omar Khalifa, Deputy CEO, BRL, said: “We are pleased to partner with flydubai, which is in line with DED’s continued efforts towards facilitating business activity in Dubai. The BRL sector ensures substantial improvements in customer services in terms of speed and quality, and this has enhanced our competitiveness across all our branches and outsourced centres, leading to the greater happiness and satisfaction of our customers.”

“We aim to launch further services to improve ease of doing business and to meet the needs and aspirations of investors. This will help us achieve a quantum leap in the business environment and economic performance of Dubai, which in turn will further strengthen investor confidence and attract new regional and international enterprises to the emirate. Through our presence at flydubai’s VIP lounge, we are reaching out to businessmen, who visit and travel through Dubai, giving them a strong insight on the services offered by BRL,” added Omar Khalifa.

“Our work with the Dubai Department of Economic Development confirms our commitment in supporting Dubai’s economic development, with the growth of the aviation sector playing a key role in diversifying the emirates’ economy”, said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.

“flydubai has a network of over 90 destinations in 48 countries around the world and our Business Lounge is very popular with our Business Class passengers. The availability of DED booklets in our lounge is a valuable opportunity for our passengers and visitors in Dubai to learn more about the distinctive services and facilities that the DED can offer,” he added.

Dubai Business Club offers various services for both the public and private sectors including those of Dubai DED, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality (Revenue section), Dubai Health Authority, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, banks and Talal Abu Ghazaleh Group.

DBC is a one-stop shop for the business community to complete government transactions and non-government services. Starting from setting up businesses and meeting contract requirements to getting visas issued and availing of varied private sector services, the Club has it all in a single, luxurious location.

DED works in co-ordination with all authorities concerned to facilitate licensing procedures for customers and implement best service practices that ensure business competitiveness and sustainability. BRL team keep updated with the latest in terms of service delivery and offers smart services to contribute to the strategy of Dubai to be the smartest city in the world.