Dell Technologies Brings Together Its Award-Winning Portfolio of Companies and Solutions at Gitex Technology Week 2018

Dell Technologies’ unique family of businesses including Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream and VMware will come together, on one stand, at GITEX Technology Week 2018. At the technology industry platform, the company will demonstrate the unique value it brings to the market, with all seven integrated companies under one umbrella. The technology leaders will together demonstrate the power to bring digital transformation to life and make it real for businesses in the region, with the industry’s most expansive portfolio from the edge to the data center to the cloud.

Speaking about the event, Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Dell EMC said: “Digital transformation is fundamentally changing how every business in every industry is built and operated and the world is entering a new era of digital economy wherein data is the new currency. This highlights the increasing need of IT practitioners to have a one-stop shop for the essential infrastructure they need to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their information. Monumental change brought by the future of technology is rich with opportunity, and Dell Technologies is the transformational catalyst, and partner, for our customers to help them adapt to operate in this new digital world. With an attentive and relevant audience, GITEX is the perfect opportunity to share our vision of technology as the driver of human progress.”

The Dell Technologies family of brands, through strong collaboration with customers and partners, brings technology innovation to life that is customer-enabled and inspired. During the event, experts from the seven companies will be on hand to demonstrate the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that can enable real transformation across organizations.

Through its long and successful presence in the region, Dell Technologies has longstanding customer and channel partner relationships across the region. The company has built a strong regional base of customers, enabling organizations to become more customer-centric by modernizing infrastructure, automating IT service delivery, and transforming processes, and thereby the ‘people experience’. The technology company has a range of proven, market-leading technologies and services to help customers adapt towards and achieve their digital future.

Dell Technologies is located at Stand D6-01 in Hall 6 of GITEX Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre.