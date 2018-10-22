Deloitte’s Women Partners Named Champions of Business in the Middle East

Deloitte Middle East has a long history of creating gender diversity and inclusion strategies, under its signature program the Deloitte Retention and Advancement of Women (DRAW) program.

Two of Deloitte Middle East’s women partners, Rana Ghandour Salhab, the firm’s talent and communications partner and member of the regional Executive Committee, and Cynthia Corby, Middle East Audit and Assurance Operations and Transformation Leader, Construction Industry Leader and UAE Audit & Assurance Talent Partner, were recognized by the Financial Times, and Forbes Middle East respectively.

Salhab was ranked for the second year in a row by the UK’s Financial Times and HERoes amongst the top 5 global champions of women in business. The list recognizes executives who have achieved senior leadership roles and made a substantial difference to women’s careers in their organizations and communities.

Corby was ranked 63rd on the Forbes Middle East’s Most Influential Women 2018, whose criteria included revenue of the companies they represent, the title, scope and impact of the role nominees perform, the amount of experience nominees have in their field and the growth of the firm.

“I am pleased that the firm continues to be recognized for our work in championing women in business. We have long been active in advancing women careers at all levels in our firm and our communities. We introduced over the years women friendly policies and practices to include flexible and part time arrangements, sabbaticals, extended maternity and paternity leaves, work out of home and purchase of additional leave policies. We are proud of the many Deloitte women in the Middle East who have reached partner, director and principal roles and we have targets in place to build the pipeline and achieve improved gender representation at all levels,” says Salhab.

“As an expat in the Middle East, it is a great honor to be listed among the top 100 influential women for the region. At Deloitte Middle East I have enjoyed mentoring several women in Audit & Assurance over the years, and to see them fulfil their personal and career aspirations, which have been made easier with the introduction of the HR policies that we embraced and which allow women to achieve top leadership positions. The various leadership roles I have had in the 28 years in the profession are also testament to the advancement of women within Deloitte We are very proud of the work we have accomplished so far, but are also aware that much remains to be done,” says Corby.

