Deloitte Middle East Tax Professionals Recognized in 2018 Guide to the World’s Leading Tax Advisers

The Deloitte network is proud of the recognition given to our professionals in the 2018 Guide to the World's Leading Tax Advisers.

Euromoney listed 176 Deloitte professionals from 54 jurisdictions in its 2018 Guide to the World's Leading Tax Advisers. More than ten percent of the leaders in the guide are from Deloitte, making this the eighth consecutive edition that the Deloitte network is in the lead. This highlights the network's global strength and excellence in a wide range of areas of tax specialism.

Dan Lange, Deloitte Global Leader, Tax and Legal says, "The Deloitte network is proud of the recognition given to our professionals in the 2018 Guide to the World's Leading Tax Advisers. Deloitte is committed, globally, to helping clients gain confidence in making well-informed decisions in this rapidly changing and uncertain tax environment. We take pride that there are more professionals from the Deloitte network than any other organization listed in the guide. Their inclusion reflects the impact of Deloitte's focus on providing integrated, digitally-enhanced, value-driven solutions in the continuously evolving tax market."

For inclusion in the guide, Euromoney conducts an extensive research and selection process across 67 jurisdictions. The process includes receiving nominations based on recommendations, after which a detailed investigation and screening of the tax practitioners, network and its alliances takes place. A group of senior tax advisers further validates this research.

In the Middle East, Nauman Ahmed, Deloitte Middle East Tax Leader and Alex Law, Deloitte Middle East International and M&A Tax Leader, have been included in the 2018 Guide.

Alex Law commented “I am very pleased to be listed this year and for Deloitte Middle East to be recognized in the 2018 Guide to the World’s Leading Tax Advisers for making an impact that matters by advising clients through challenge and uncertainty in a rapidly changing tax landscape".