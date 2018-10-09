Deloitte Middle East Tax Professionals Recognized in 2018 Guide to the World’s Leading Tax Advisers

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (also branded as "Deloitte") is the largest private professional services organization in the world. According to the organization's website as of 2010, Deloitte has approximately 170,000 staff at work in more than 150 countries, delivering audit, tax, consulting, enterprise risk, and financial advisory services through its member firms.
With 85 years of uninterrupted presence in the Middle East, Deloitte has played a vital role in the growth of the region to date. Deloitte has identified the Middle East as a priority market that represents superior growth opportunities. As such, its firms, operating in 15 countries and employing more than 2,400 professionals, have been targeted for major investment.
Deloitte's operations in the Middle East are accompanied by a focused strategy of expansion in key business areas and a continued emphasis on recruiting and retaining the most talented professionals from the region and other countries to serve Middle East companies. The figures already speak for themselves with impressive revenue growth of over 25% for the past three consecutive years, and a headcount that has increased by 50 percent.Less...
